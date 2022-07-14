I94 Fatal Hit & Run: Hazen, North Dakota’s Woman’s Name Released

Seems like yesterday that the rest of the country came to see what has tortured Mandan for years. The memories will never ever go away from that awful day - April 1, 2019. Our peaceful community of Mandan had a killer run amok, right down the street from us. The brutal slayings of four innocent individuals left us wondering how that was possible? A person so deranged that could kill like that in cold blood just doesn't happen anywhere close to Mandan, Bismarck, or North Dakota for that matter. A suspect was arrested, and then we waited until 2021 for the accused suspect - Chad Isaak - to stand trial. Court TV made it known that they would cover the trial by showing up a couple of days before, driving their official van all over town. Mandan was center stage for the rest of the country to watch and hear all the gruesome details of the quadruple killings.

MANDAN, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO