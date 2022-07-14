ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazen, ND

I94 Fatal Hit & Run: Hazen, North Dakota’s Woman’s Name Released

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 42-year-old woman from Hazen lost her life in an apparent hit-and-run fatal accident. This happened on I-94 near mile marker 305, just east of the Oriska Rest Area, along the westbound roadway. The time of the accident was approximately 4:10 am Tuesday, July 12th. According to a press...

cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cool 98.7

Lincoln, North Dakota To Celebrate A Milestone This Weekend

Lincoln, North Dakota has a lot going for it. Lincoln, North Dakota is my adopted hometown. I live a few miles south of it, but it's where I spend a lot of time. It's one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. It's also been named "The Best City To Live In North Dakota" several times over the last few years, including in 2022. I think it's only a matter of time until Lincoln gets its own middle school and high school. No doubt, Lincoln is still lacking a lot of things a town needs like a carwash, a big grocery store, etc it's a town on the grow with a lot of potential.
LINCOLN, ND
Cool 98.7

Two ND Men Who Faced The ‘Night Stalker’ And Lived Unite

This is a story I can't even begin to TRY and relate to. Netflix and Hulu are just two of many streaming services that thrive off bringing you documentaries, crime series, and such of heinous monsters who went on killing sprees. These shows are popular for several reasons, one is the fascination of attempting to get into the mind of a serial killer, to somehow see what most of these demons have in common - a thirst for terror. Watching and listening to the horrific details kind of compares to driving by an accident on the road, you want to look away but you just can't.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

In Bismarck – 5 Things Some People ( ME ) Haven’t Tried

Ok, I have been out here in Bismarck long enough, and I'm running out of excuses. Well they aren't really excuses, but answers to the questions I get a lot - "You've been out here for two years and you've never ______?" My replies are usually that I'm just flat-out lazy or because I simply just haven't had the chance, but to be honest with you that's not necessarily true either. I have lived in North Dakota for a total of over 8 years now so I'm no stranger to the traditions of brutally cold days AND like we just went through some blistering hot temperatures. I wonder if anyone else can relate to my inexperience in doing 5 of these things:
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
City
Hazen, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
Cool 98.7

HUGE Props Going Out To Montana-Dakota-Utilities

Pretty hard to imagine it was not long ago that we had a blizzard come in and socked us in for a few days. The skies are blue, the temps soaring here in July, but man back in April it seemed like we would never bask in the summer sun, but isn't that always the case here in North Dakota? We may have a winter or two in a row where we come out basically unscathed and dodging heavy blizzards, but unfortunately, this year wasn't one of those. I have to admit, I've been pretty lucky, for I have lived in North Dakota for over 8 years and I never experienced anything close to what I saw just three months ago.
MANDAN, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Did A Woman Steal A Baby From A Bismarck Hospital?

There is a post that's been shared nearly 300 times on Facebook, claiming a woman abducted a baby from a Bismarck hospital. A Facebook page called "Anyway Goronga" posted this claim to the "Bismarck Rummage and More" Facebook page. The post said a woman impersonated a nurse and waked out...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish.

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish. Maybe not exactly the fish pictured, and certainly, more than one walleye will be needed to win the big money. But some dynamic fishing duo is going to walk away with one of those oversized checks for 15 grand during the North Dakota Governor's Cup Walleye Derby this Friday and Saturday headquartered in Garrison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Traffic Accident#Woman#U Haul#Dodge
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Escaped Inmate Found & Arrested

Lat week, reports of an inmate in Bismarck's MRCC (Missouri River Correctional Center) minimum security prison made it's "rounds" on social media. According to a press release from the North Dakota DOCR (Department if Corrections and Rehabilitation), a man by the name of David Corn walked away from the facility.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Tigirlily Crashes NoDak Wedding Dance & Guess What They Sang?

The sisters from Hazen, North Dakota, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, otherwise known as the National recording act Tigirlily crashed a wedding dance over the weekend in Bismarck. I wonder if they said they had a maple syrup conglomerate in Vermont?. Details come to us from a listener who videotaped the...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Cool 98.7

Mandan Murderer Appeals – Sounds Like “Grasping At Straws” To Me

Seems like yesterday that the rest of the country came to see what has tortured Mandan for years. The memories will never ever go away from that awful day - April 1, 2019. Our peaceful community of Mandan had a killer run amok, right down the street from us. The brutal slayings of four innocent individuals left us wondering how that was possible? A person so deranged that could kill like that in cold blood just doesn't happen anywhere close to Mandan, Bismarck, or North Dakota for that matter. A suspect was arrested, and then we waited until 2021 for the accused suspect - Chad Isaak - to stand trial. Court TV made it known that they would cover the trial by showing up a couple of days before, driving their official van all over town. Mandan was center stage for the rest of the country to watch and hear all the gruesome details of the quadruple killings.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

Show Your Support “Back The Blue Bash” July 22nd – Sky Zone

Make sure you save the date of July 22nd! Mark that on your calendar and circle it 22 times! It is the "Back The Blue Bash" event taking place at the Sky Zone from 2 pm - 7 pm. This will be a terrific five-hour show of love for our heroes in blue! We can all thank Drazen Samardzic, the owner of Sky Zone Trampoline Park 5003 Ottawa Street for planning this - Drazen has a big-time superstar that will be there - his name is Tyler (Donut Boy) Carach, a 14-year-old from Florida, who has gained national attention by traveling with his mom Sheena on a personal campaign to thank Law Enforcement one city at a time! Tyler may be packed in a little man's body, but his heart stands tall.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan Parks & Recreation Offers Reward – Raging Rivers Break-In

A long three-day 4th of July weekend filled with fireworks and thievery. Here is hoping your weekend was full of family, fun, relaxation, and taking in the tradition of celebrating our Independence Day with fireworks exploding into the skies of Bismarck/Mandan. For some people, though it was a chance to put on some cheap disguises, cover their faces as best they could, and break into a local business like a bunch of pack rats. My question though is this, do crooks know that there are in most places security cameras everywhere?
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

It Lives Again! The Bismarck Depot To Reopen

According to The Bismarck Tribune, The Bismarck Depot has a new owner, and the building is soon to get a new look -- renovations are coming. A train station, restaurant, and even a brewery, the depot has had many changes over the years; what's in store for it next?. What's...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s “Firefighters Challenge” Will Leave You Feeling Proud

If there is one thing I insist you do this year, it is without a doubt to make sure you are at the Bismarck Event Center Thursday the 14th thru the 16th of this month. I was fortunate to attend the Firefighter's Challenge last year and I was blown away. This was something I had heard about in the past but never had the chance to observe in person - I remember standing there with my mouth wide open in amazement. Here is just a small peek at what these men and women firefighters ( athletes big-time ) do at this competition - According to bismarckeventcenter.com "Competitors can choose from individual, relay, or tandem competitions. Each race will duplicate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by climbing the five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as participants race against themselves, and their opponents, and the clock"
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy