ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis physician responds on Twitter following viral abortion story

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xf4H9_0gfSuVgf00

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, tweeted Wednesday night following a story of a 10-year-old rape victim who became pregnant and underwent an abortion in Indiana after most abortion services became illegal in Ohio.

"My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse," Bernard said in the tweet. "I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it."

The story became a flash point for the nationwide conversation about abortion rights, as it was picked up by news outlets worldwide and mentioned by President Joe Biden in a speech. Bernard has largely remained silent since the initial story.

The latest: Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old that led to Indiana abortion

"Imagine being that little girl," Biden said Friday as he criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "I’m serious. Just imagine being that little girl."

IndyStar reported earlier this month that a 10-year-old rape victim traveled from Ohio to Indiana for abortion services after most abortions became illegal in her home state.

The girl underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, Det. Jeffrey Huhn said in court Wednesday, the Columbus Dispatch reported, a Gannett sister paper that has been working on the story with IndyStar.

PREVIOUSLY: Patients head to Indiana for abortion services as other states restrict care

Gerson Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday and has since been charged with rape after police said he admitted to raping the child on at least two occasions.

Huhn testified the 10-year-old told police that Fuentes was responsible for her pregnancy; and that DNA from the Indianapolis clinic is being tested against samples from Fuentes' DNA.

Contact IndyStar trending reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford.

Comments / 15

Dennis Robinson
2d ago

This ten year old was a victim of an open borders. A reporter overheard a conversation about the girl and the doctor leaked the information which was a violation of the child's privacy. Shame on the doctor, the reporter and Democrats for using this ten year old girl as a pawn for their political agenda.

Reply(4)
9
Normal guy
2d ago

Good story to motivate us to get the illegals out. We have 99 problems and illegals causing havoc shouldn’t be one.

Reply(1)
12
Hunter Crackhead Biden
2d ago

Maybe it wouldn’t have happened had we kept the criminal illegal out!

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTHR

Indiana doctor in abortion case has clear disciplinary history

INDIANAPOLIS — Public records show a relatively clean record for an Indiana doctor who helped a 10-year-old rape victim have an abortion. The findings debunk allegations the doctor has a history of ignoring state law. “Dr. (Caitlin) Bernard’s available history on the medical licensing board public disciplinary website is...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

Attorney for abortion doctor sends Cease and Desist to Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided an abortion for a 10-year-old child abuse victim, has sent a cease and desist order on Dr. Bernard’s behalf to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Friday afternoon. The cease and desist order sent by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
99.5 WKDQ

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Arrest confirms Indiana abortion for Ohio 10-year-old

Columbus police have arrested a 27-year-old on charges of raping a 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana late last month for an abortion, The Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.  Ohio Republican leaders, who passed and implemented a law making rape victims ineligible for abortions after six weeks, have been trying to raise doubts about the girl’s existence. […] The post Arrest confirms Indiana abortion for Ohio 10-year-old appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsfromthestates.com

Buttigieg move a blow for Indiana Democrats

Pete, right, and Chasten Buttigieg, left, in Iowa during his 2020 presidential campaign. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently moved to Michigan and likely took with him any chance of a statewide Democrat electoral win in Indiana. Ever since “Mayor Pete” showed his national prowess in...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#The Supreme Court#The Columbus Dispatch
travelmag.com

20 Unique Places to Visit in Indiana

From its abundance of natural wonders to its glut of cultural and entertainment venues, Indiana is brimming with amazing opportunities for fun and adventure. Affectionately known as the “Hoosier State”, the midwestern US state, located close to the Great Lakes region, is a little off the radar of the majority of travellers. But this is very much a place that hides its light under a bushel. Indeed, venture beyond its bustling capital of Indianapolis and you’ll quickly discover an abundance of incredible sights, landmarks and attractions that beckon you to explore further. We’ve picked out 20 of the most unique you’ll find anywhere across Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
hoosieragtoday.com

Keeping You and Your Family Safe During the Johnson County Fair

The Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair runs from July 17 – 23, 2022 – and as thousands of people pack the fairgrounds in Franklin, one of the concerns is keeping everyone safe. With recent high-profile public shootings across the U.S. – and with Johnson County included as a part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area – measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone who is attending the fair.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
foxlexington.com

Kentucky doctor loses ability to practice after failing 2018 drug test

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky doctor who failed a drug test after being pulled from an operating room in 2018 has lost the ability to practice again. According to an order filed with the state medical licensure board, Dr. Michael Heilig is “not to constitute the practice of medicine”.
RICHMOND, KY
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy