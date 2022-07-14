ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfonso Ribeiro joins Tyra Banks as co-host for 'Dancing with the Stars' season 31

By Carson Blackwelder
 5 days ago
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth -- ABC/Adrienne Raque

Alfonso Ribeiro is headed back to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom -- this time as Tyra Banks' co-host.

Good Morning America on Thursday exclusively revealed that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, whose character Carlton Banks is known for his iconic dance moves, will join the America's Next Top Model legend when DWTS makes its debut on Disney+ for season 31 this fall.

Ribeiro won the coveted Mirrorball on DWTS' season 19 alongside professional dancer Witney Carson.

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," he said in a press release, adding that he hopes his "longstanding friendship" with the supermodel will resonate with viewers.

"I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart," said Banks, who also returns this fall in her executive producer role. "Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!"

Banks and the America's Funniest Home Videos host crossed paths in 1993 when she had an arc on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Jackie Ames, a childhood friend and former girlfriend of Will Smith's character.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be returning to the DWTS judges' table for season 31 on the show's new streaming home.

GMA will exclusively reveal the cast for DWTS season 31 on Sept. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

