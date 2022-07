A popular family-owned restaurant in Ohio closed its doors for good this week because the owner could not find enough workers to keep the eatery in business. With so many restaurants struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, it's not surprising to hear that yet another one is closing its doors. The Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, Ohio, has closed its doors after 22 years in business.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO