A springy back that has some of the most lower body juice in the country, if Corum can increase his role, his draft stock will follow. Negligible size for the position on paper, not on the field. First thing you see is twitch, lightning quickness with fluid ankles and hips. Bouncy athlete, utilizing a sharp jumpcut in and out of gaps. Scare lateral agility makes him an open-field nightmare for defenders. Fast-twitch muscle fibers that repeatedly fire. Gets into a hole with excellent burst, hits another gear with maximal speed into green grass and then the endzone. Plays above his size, doesn't pitter-patter and will use vision and toughness to drive forward regardless of his stature. Size concerns are real for a multitude of reasons. Durability will be a concern and add to the mitigation of a lead-back role. Struggles in pass pro and comparative play strength won't be eased in the NFL. Want to see the crafting of his pass game attributes. An enhanced route tree that isn't limited to catches within five yards of the line of scrimmage will help. Cleaning up some concentration drops will as well. Corum is literally dynamite as a runner, with some of the most explosive plays in the country. A player with his tenacity and athleticism will carve a role in the NFL, especially if he continues to refine his game as a pass-catcher.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO