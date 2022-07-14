ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon minister: Silos destroyed in 2020 blast may collapse

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — The ruins of the Beirut Port silos, shredded in a massive explosion two years ago, are at risk of collapse because of a fire that ignited last week and is still smoldering inside the structure, a Lebanese minister warned Thursday. The latest fire at the...

