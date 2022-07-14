ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning pro – 3 places millennials forget to clean, from the kitchen to the bathroom

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pt5l4_0gfSrtmc00

MILLENNIAL renters and homeowners have YouTube and Google to thank for many of their home maintenance skills.

Having a database of knowledge doesn't mean applying it, though – a survey found there are three important areas millennials skip when cleaning their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2US4AT_0gfSrtmc00
Most millennials skip vital areas of the home when they clean – including showerheads Credit: Getty

According to a survey conducted by Puronics, most millennials are missing crucial spots when they clean, particularly in the kitchen and bathroom. And those who do clean them probably aren't doing it often enough.

Researchers asked 1,100 millennials across the US about the routine home cleaning tasks they complete.

Of that number, 43 percent with dishwashers in the kitchen said they have never cleaned their dishwasher filter. In fact, 49 percent said they don't know how to do it on their own.

Most millennial renters and homeowners said they clean the filter every six months, but some do it once a year or less.

Only 10 percent are cleaning their filters at least once a month. Some say even that isn't frequent enough.

One cleaning expert recommended cleaning your dishwasher filter once per week, especially if you use it often, and giving the entire drum of the dishwasher a scrub down every two months.

Another major kitchen appliance is also being overlooked in millennial households.

Almost one-fifth of respondents, 19 percent, said they had never cleaned their oven, whether with a cleaning spray, a DIY solution, or the oven's built-in cleaning mode.

More than a quarter of those surveyed said they turn it into an annual event: 26 percent said they clean their oven once per year.

A slightly larger contingent cleans their ovens on a more regular basis, with 15 percent reporting they tackle the task once per month.

Rest assured, you don't need to clean your oven that often. According to experts, a quarterly scouring of its interior and racks is enough.

In the bathroom, there's one common spot that millennials aren't cleaning, and it seems like a lack of how-to knowledge might be the reason.

Over one-third of respondents, 36 percent, said they have never cleaned their showerhead – and 29 percent said they don't know how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvBpA_0gfSrtmc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2arf_0gfSrtmc00

To maintain consistent water pressure and prevent hard water buildup, experts say you should clean your showerhead once per month, which 11 percent of millennial respondents said they do.

Millennials do have many of the basics down: those surveyed were consistent in cleaning drains and unclogging toilets, as well as replacing air filters throughout the home.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Air Filters#Appliance
The US Sun

