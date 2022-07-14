ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Second suspect charged in fatal shooting outside Craven County Courthouse

By Symone Graham
 2 days ago
A Vanceboro woman was arrested and charged Wednesday as a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse.

Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22, of 223 Second Ave. in Vanceboro, was charged with accessory after the fact for first degree homicide and accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a New Bern Police Department news release.

The first suspect, Dakota Wright, 19, of Vanceboro, was arrested Tuesday after two brothers were shot outside of the Courthouse on Broad Street in New Bern, killing one. Wright was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of attempted murder in connection to the shooting Tuesday.

The man who died was identified as Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23. The second person shot was Jaheem Deshawn McDaniels, 21, both of Bayboro. Jaheem McDaniels was in critical yet stable condition as of Wednesday, according to District Attorney Scott Thomas.

Wright faces the death penalty or life without parole if convicted for the murder charge after his first appearance in Craven County court Wednesday morning.

Bryant is held in the Craven County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond. She has a first appearance in court Thursday.

Reporter Symone Graham covers local public safety for the Sun Journal. Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way at sgraham@gannett.com.

