Hiland boys play in high school national golf tournament

The Hiland High School boys golf team is off to a solid start as the Hawks prepare to defend for their Division III state title.

Hiland finished 31st as a team at the 2022 Boys High School Golf National Invitational that concluded Wednesday at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C.

The invite-only tournament field was made up of the top high school golfers across the country competing at a place as timeless as the game itself. The boys' invitational was a three-day, 54-hole stroke play event, including team and individual competition. Competition rounds took place on Pinehurst No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7 courses.

The Hawks comprised of Carter Mishler, Brookston Hummel, Garret Shoup, Nathan Kline and Lucas Yoder ended up with a combined score of 976.

Mishler and Hummel concluded on a high note as Mishler fired a 71 and Hummel had a 73 on the final day Wednesday on No. 7.

Individually, Hummel tied for 58th by shooting a 229 (79-77-73) and Mishler ended up tied for 72nd with a 231 (84-76-71).

A team from Georgia won with an 875. There were 53 teams involved.

