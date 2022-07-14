ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Hiland boys play in high school national golf tournament

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EXYC_0gfSriJr00

The Hiland High School boys golf team is off to a solid start as the Hawks prepare to defend for their Division III state title.

Hiland finished 31st as a team at the 2022 Boys High School Golf National Invitational that concluded Wednesday at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C.

The invite-only tournament field was made up of the top high school golfers across the country competing at a place as timeless as the game itself. The boys' invitational was a three-day, 54-hole stroke play event, including team and individual competition. Competition rounds took place on Pinehurst No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7 courses.

The Hawks comprised of Carter Mishler, Brookston Hummel, Garret Shoup, Nathan Kline and Lucas Yoder ended up with a combined score of 976.

Mishler and Hummel concluded on a high note as Mishler fired a 71 and Hummel had a 73 on the final day Wednesday on No. 7.

Individually, Hummel tied for 58th by shooting a 229 (79-77-73) and Mishler ended up tied for 72nd with a 231 (84-76-71).

A team from Georgia won with an 875. There were 53 teams involved.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hiland boys play in high school national golf tournament

Comments / 0

Related
BuckeyesNow

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Thrashes Kent State, 51-17

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number. We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
KENT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinehurst, NC
Education
State
Georgia State
City
Pinehurst, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Sports
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Officer shot in Warren County is North Canton native

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to WXIX, the Warren County coroner released the name of the man shot and killed by Clearcreek Township Police after one of their officers was shot in the head and critically hurt Tuesday night. Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove identified the man as 65-year-old...
Brown on Cleveland

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back. The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30. They say reconstruction will take six...
NAVARRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Boys#Highschoolsports#The Hiland High School#Hawks#Division
cleveland19.com

Stark County to hold OVI checkpoint, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff George T. Maier of Stark County alongside members of the OVI task force announced that they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints July 15. Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment in the city of Canton.
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy