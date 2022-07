FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While most people Priscilla Knodle’s age are slowing down, the 92-year-old is doing just the opposite. Knodle has been entering in the Stephenson County Fair since she was a teenager, saying she first submitted baked goods in the home ec competition in the 1940′s. As the years passed, her blue ribbons accumulated and her entries increased.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO