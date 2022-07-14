ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We cannot wait for May. Let’s get our legislators back to the table: Your Turn

By Tami Calhoun
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Legislature failed us.

Minnesotans are hurting, but lawmakers let the clock run out on the legislative session instead of acting.

I am extremely disappointed in the legislative outcome. Their efforts fell far short. They failed Minnesotans by not providing tax rebates or making investments in mental health programs, childcare, housing, education, employment and public safety.

Seriously?! We have a surplus, a tremendous surplus, which should have been easy to spend.

We have not yet sprung back from the pandemic’s ravages on our economy. Without additional investment in nursing home reimbursements, many cash-strapped long-term care facilities likely will further limit admission of older adults and people with disabilities.

Without an agreement on transportation, planned road projects will not be launched, and projects that are underway have been halted. In addition, Minnesota could miss out on $100 million in federal funds If lawmakers don’t approve state transportation funding. Now that is lost?!

The Legislature and Governor Walz should reconvene for a special session. There is no reason for the Legislature not to do right by Minnesotans who are hurting and a Minnesota infrastructure that is crumbling.

I listen to all options, work together, support each other; then I do the work. I get things done!

We cannot wait for May! I say let’s get our legislators back at the table and solve this. We need solutions – and we need them now.

Tami Calhoun is a resident of St. Cloud and the DFL-endorsed candidate for State Representative District 14A. You can reach her at tamiformn@gmail.com.

