ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hospital staff absences due to Covid-19 highest for nearly three months

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7ZTZ_0gfSqvaH00

Staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to Covid-19 have jumped to their highest level for nearly three months, putting further pressure on health teams struggling to clear a record backlog of treatment, new figures show.

It comes as the number of patients testing positive for the virus continues to rise across the country, driven by the latest wave of infections.

An average of 22,918 hospital staff in England were absent each day in the week to July 6, either because they were sick with Covid-19 or were self-isolating.

This is up 30% on the previous week, and is the highest since 23,813 absences in the week to April 20.

The figure is below the level reached at the peak of the first Omicron wave of infections in early January, when absences due to coronavirus averaged nearly 54,000.

But the rise mirrors other data showing Covid is becoming steadily more prevalent, with the potential to cause further disruption to health and care services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcHbM_0gfSqvaH00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The figures, from NHS England, also show an average of 78,940 hospital staff were absent due to any kind of sickness or self-isolation each day in the week to July 6, the equivalent of around 6% of the total workforce.

This number reached nearly 9% at the peak of the first Omicron wave.

Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “There is no doubt the NHS still faces significant pressures, from rising Covid admissions, thousands of staff absences due to the virus, the heatwave, and record demand for ambulances and emergency care.

“While the current heatwave is not shown in today’s figures, it also affects NHS capacity – but it remains important that anyone needing emergency care dials 999, and the public use 111 online and local pharmacies for other health issues and advice.”

Separate figures published on Thursday show the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high.

A total of 6.6 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of May, NHS England said.

This is up from 6.5 million in April and is the highest since records began in August 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190Qci_0gfSqvaH00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 currently stands at 13,741, up 20% week on week and close to the peak reached during the Omicron BA.2 wave in the spring.

Patient levels remain well below those seen during the pre-vaccine waves of the virus in 2020 and early 2021, however.

The current wave is being driven by the coronavirus subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

Around six in 10 patients who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else rather than the virus, but still need to be kept isolated from other patients, placing further demands on hospital staff and resources.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK Covid-19 infections jump by nearly 800,000 in a week

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by nearly 800,000 in a week, with some parts of the country nearing the record levels seen during the spring. Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, driven by the spread of the latest coronavirus subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. A total of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nhs England#Emergency Care#Public Use
BBC

Health services 'extremely' busy as hospital Covid rates rise

Health services in Devon are currently extremely busy, NHS officials have said. It comes as high Covid rates impact staffing levels and the recent hot weather has led more people to seek medical help. At the end of last week, there were more than 300 patients in Devon's hospitals with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Vietnam Tells Hospitals to Prepare as Dengue Fever Cases Surge

HANOI (Reuters) - Dengue fever cases in Vietnam so far this year have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021, the health ministry said on Thursday, warning its hospitals to brace for more infections. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease common in Southeast Asia that causes flu-like symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shreveport Magazine

Man, who had no previous health conditions, claims he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and says he regrets getting vaccinated against the virus after spending 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life

Fit and healthy man says he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and spent nearly 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life. The 58-year-old man, who he says had no previous health conditions prior to taking the COVID vaccine, says he will never be the same after being left needing a wheelchair and walking frame to get around the house. The ‘fit and healthy’ father fell sick just days after having his first dose of the vaccine and ended up on a ventilator. The 58-year-old man says he now regrets getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sore throat and cough top symptoms that could be Covid

Top symptoms that could be Covid are a sore throat or a cough, according to data from 17,500 people who said they had tested positive for the virus this week. Other common ones reported were headache and blocked nose. A high temperature or fever and loss of smell or taste...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is ‘Centaurus’? New fast-spreading Covid variant that has arrived in UK as cases soar

Virologists have voiced concerns about another highly-contagious Omicron variant which has arrived in the UK.The BA.2.75 variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is rapidly gaining ground in India after first being detected there in May.The new variant is thought to spread at an even faster rate than its Omicron relatives BA.5 and BA.2 variants and it has now been detected in about 10 other countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Canada.It remains unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other Omicron variants, but scientists say it may be able to get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.The...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy