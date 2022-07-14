ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says US will not wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcKTM_0gfSqtop00
World News

The United States is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to rejoin a dormant nuclear deal, President Joe Biden said, a day after saying he would be willing to use force against Tehran as a last resort if necessary.

At a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid following private talks about Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear programme, Mr Biden said the US had laid out for the Iranian leadership a path to return to the nuclear deal and was still waiting for a response.

“When that will come, I’m not certain,” the US president said.

“But we’re not going to wait forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZpjt_0gfSqtop00
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their meeting in Jerusalem (Evan Vucci/AP) (AP)

Even as he suggested that his patience with Iran was running low, Mr Biden held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin the agreement.

“I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome,” he said.

Mr Biden’s desire for a diplomatic solution contrasted with Mr Lapid, who said Iran must face a real threat of force in order to give up on its nuclear ambition.

“The Iranian regime must know that if they continue to deceive the world they will pay a heavy price,” Mr Lapid said at the news conference.

“The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table.”

Mr Lapid suggested that he and Mr Biden were in agreement, despite his tougher rhetoric towards Iran.

“I don’t think there’s a light between us,” he said.

“We cannot allow Iran to become nuclear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22yYTA_0gfSqtop00
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates (Evan Vucci/AP) (AP)

Resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal brokered by Barack Obama’s administration and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018 was a key priority for Mr Biden as he entered office.

But administration officials have become increasingly pessimistic about the chances of getting Tehran back into compliance.

Israeli officials have sought to use Mr Biden’s first visit to the Middle East as president to underscore that Iran’s nuclear programme has progressed too far and encourage the Biden administration to scuttle efforts to revive a 2015 agreement with Iran to limit its development.

Israel opposed the original nuclear deal, reached under Mr Obama in 2015, because its limitations on Iran’s nuclear enrichment would expire and the agreement did not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme or military activities in the region.

Instead of the US re-entering the deal, which Mr Trump withdrew from in 2018, Israel would prefer strict sanctions in the hopes of leading to a more sweeping accord.

The US president, who is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday, said he also stressed to Mr Lapid the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.

Their one-on-one talks marked the centrepiece of a 48-hour visit by Mr Biden aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the US and Israel.

The leaders issued a joint declaration emphasising military co-operation and a commitment to preventing Iran, which Israel considers an enemy, from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L653o_0gfSqtop00
An activist with the Israeli movement Women Wage Peace holds a banner in front of Jerusalem’s walled Old City calling on Joe Biden to put peace between Israel and the Palestinians on the agenda (Ariel Schalit/AP) (AP)

In the joint statement, the United States said it is ready to use “all elements of its national power” to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

Mr Biden, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 that aired on Wednesday, offered strong assurances of his determination to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power, saying he would be willing to use force as a “last resort” if necessary.

Iran announced last week that it has enriched uranium to 60% purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade quality.

The joint declaration could hold important symbolic importance for Mr Biden’s upcoming meeting with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as he seeks to strengthen a regionwide alliance against Iran.

“I talked about how important it was … for Israel to be totally integrated in the region,” Mr Biden said after his one-on-one meeting with Mr Lapid on Thursday.

The president heads to Saudi Arabia after calling the kingdom a “pariah” nation as a candidate and releasing a US intelligence finding last year that showed the kingdom’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, was likely to have approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based writer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HGSv_0gfSqtop00
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates (Evan Vucci/AP) (AP)

Mr Biden declined to commit to mentioning Mr Khashoggi’s murder when he meets with the crown prince.

“I always bring up human rights,” the US president said at the news conference.

“But my position on Khashoggi has been so clear. If anyone doesn’t understand it, in Saudi Arabia or anywhere else, then they haven’t been around for a while.”

He did not reiterate his position.

Thursday’s appearances with the Israeli prime minister could also provide a boost to Mr Lapid, who is serving in an interim capacity until elections in November, Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TG9Um_0gfSqtop00
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Maya Alleruzzo, Pool/AP) (AP)

Mr Lapid’s main opponent is former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the joint appearance with Mr Biden could help burnish his credentials as a statesman and leader.

Mr Biden and Mr Lapid also participated in a virtual summit with India and the United Arab Emirates, a collection of countries called the I2U2.

The United Arab Emirates announced it will help finance a two billion dollar (£1.7 billion) project supporting agriculture in India.

Mr Biden did not mention Israel’s upcoming election during the public portion of Thursday’s meeting with Mr Lapid, but told reporters “we had a good beginning of a long, God willing, relationship”.

Mr Biden is expected to meet only briefly with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom who he has had a rocky relationship.

Much like Mr Lapid, Mr Biden also faces a political threat from his predecessor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WcVQ_0gfSqtop00
Joe Biden speaks as Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, left, and Israeli PM Yair Lapid listen during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP) (AP)

Mr Trump, an ally of Mr Netanyahu who still enjoys strong support from Republican voters despite his attempt to overturn the last election, may run for another term.

Asked in the Channel 12 interview if he expected a rematch, Mr Biden replied: “I’m not predicting, but I would not be disappointed.”

Given the US’s status as Israel’s closest and most important ally, Mr Biden is at the centre of the country’s attention during his visit.

He is set to receive Israel’s top civilian honour, the presidential medal of honour, from President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

Mr Biden also planned to meet with US athletes participating in the Maccabiah Games.

Also known as the “Jewish Olympics”, it s the country’s largest sporting event and held every four years for Israeli and Jewish athletes from all over world.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee criticises Biden visit to Saudi Arabia

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of backing down from his pledge of prioritising human rights. In an interview with the Associated Press in Istanbul a day before...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Joe Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

Joe Biden has said the US “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices. His remarks – delivered at the Gulf Co-operation Council...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Donald Trump
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Iran Nuclear Deal#Foreign Policy#Israeli#Iranian#Brok
NBC News

White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging

The White House said President Biden would "minimize contact" during his visit to the Middle East over Covid-19 concerns, but that resolve appeared to have dissolved. Biden was seen fist bumping Israeli officials after arriving in Tel Aviv but soon shook hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and greeted two Holocaust survivors by holding their hands and kissing them on the cheek. Asked if the policy was in place to avoid shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House reiterated Covid-19 risks.July 14, 2022.
POTUS
POLITICO

Jet-lagged dinners and Biden's gift to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — President JOE BIDEN had different plans for engaging the Middle East. But the world has a way of intervening. Since the beginning of his administration, he’s sought to downgrade the importance of the region so as not to wade into intractable problems such as the brokering of a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And in a sign that he was planning to conduct Middle East diplomacy differently than his predecessors, he pledged to end the United States’ customary snugness with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist JAMAL KHASHOGGI, a U.S. resident.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
USA TODAY

Biden met with Israel's controversial former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Who is he?

President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East began Thursday in Israel, a close ally to the United States. The trip's primary focus is security. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday jointly signed a "Jerusalem Declaration," which commits the two nations to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and using "all elements of its (U.S.) national power" to achieve that outcome, according to the Times of Israel.
POTUS
The Associated Press

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — During a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, President Joe Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered a blunt acknowledgment that the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach an elusive peace. Political uncertainty in Israel, which is holding another round of elections in November, and the weakness of Palestinian Authority leadership has dimmed any chance of restarting negotiations that broke down more than a decade ago. The stalemate has left millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule. Biden said they “deserve a state of their own that’s independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security.” Although such a goal “can seem so far away,” he said he wouldn’t abandon the dormant peace process.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there. Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won’t thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While Biden suggested his patience with Iran was running low, he held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin a dormant deal intended to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon. “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome,” Biden said on the second day of a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also stressed on his first trip to the Middle East as president the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
POTUS
POLITICO

Biden seeks reset in Saudi Arabia

BIDEN IN THE WEST BANK: In a small step he hopes pays off big, President Joe Biden has proposed a series of initiatives to mend America’s ties with Palestinians that the Trump administration severed, POLITICO’s Alex Ward reports from Jerusalem. Today, Biden visited the East Jerusalem Hospital Network, which serves Palestinians, where he announced $100 million in U.S. health care funding as part of a $316 million economic package.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens Mideast visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday opened his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort.” The president’s comments came in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 taped before he left Washington and broadcast Wednesday, hours after the country’s political leaders welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the Tel Aviv airport. “The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Biden said. Asked about using military force against Iran, Biden said, “If that was the last resort, yes.” U.S. ally Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its nuclear program, its calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups across the region.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy