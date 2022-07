United Methodist Church was announced as the first place of worship in The Woodlands Hills community in Conroe. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) The Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church bought 8 acres on FM 830 in Conroe, according to a July 14 press release from The Howard Hughes Corp. The church will be in The Woodlands Hills, a 2,000-acre master-planned community, and is the first place of worship in the community. It also kicks off commercial development within The Woodlands Hills.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO