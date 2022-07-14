ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantern Pharma Gets FDA Clearance for Mid-Stage Lung Cancer Study

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
 2 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Lantern Pharma LTRN to proceed with Phase 2 clinical trial of its investigational new drug LP-300 in combination with chemotherapy for never smoker patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Harmonic study is a phase 2...

