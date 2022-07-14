Cirque du Soleil’s first show on ice — Kenny gets sneak peek

CLEVELAND - Bruno Mars made a surprise visit to Rum Runners on The East Bank of The Flats in Cleveland on Wednesday night serving SelvaRay Rum. The brand, co-owed by Mars markets the rum as the pinnacle of tropical luxury, a blend of fifteen to twenty-five year aged rums, hand-selected from the finest vintages.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (Margaret Daykin) — Funkology is a popular Cleveland-based cover band that aims to take audiences ‘on a musical journey’. The band has been entertaining crowds since 2007 and performs a wide variety of music including Motown, Country, Disco and Classic Rock. Funkology has performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning many times over the years and we always enjoy when the band visits. To see the band’s full schedule click here.
David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY, the home of the original buffalo wing. A summer destination for the whole family! B. A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland. Boss ChickNBeer. It’s Food Truck Friday! To learn more...
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A Cleveland bar received a little bit of 24K Magic on Wednesday night when Bruno Mars took over bartending duties. As captured by a series of Instagram stories that have since gone viral, Mars...
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, July 14, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out when Summit County will release Jayland Walker’s autopsy findings, hear what the Indiana doctor who provided abortion care for a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped has to say, and hear how the Cleveland Clinic is meeting a need for contraceptive care for teens and adults.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The party of the summer in downtown Cleveland, because crowds did not just pack Progressive Field for Guardian’s Baseball, but tens of thousands crowded into First Energy Stadium for a mega concert, delayed twice due to the pandemic. You might call it a full-scale Cleveland...
If you prefer to eat all the food in one sitting, these are the perfect spots around town to do so. Whether you're looking for full service breakfast, Italian or sushi buffets or an unlimited wing night, there's something (or a lot of things) for everyone. If you prefer to...
Last week, I was craving a chicken sandwich. I could have gotten a sandwich from a big chain like Popeye's or Chick-fil-A, but I want to support locally-owned businesses whenever I can. And since Greater Cleveland has no shortage of local businesses that offer delicious chicken sandwiches, I decided to skip the big chains and search for a sandwich from a local place.
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The Brook Park Home Days festival was a fun mix of music, sports competitions, rides, games, a parade, fireworks and even a hot dog-eating contest. With a new overall setup shifting the midway to between Memorial and Sylvia drives, there was more room for festival goers to mingle July 9 and 10.
These are the places we go in Northeast Ohio to get brisket, ribs and more. indigenous Caribbean word for barbecue, this weekend-only spot is committed to the tradition of low and slow. Try this: Barabicu might be the only place on earth serving cupcake chicken ($4), a crispy ball of chicken thigh. 5767 Ridge Road, Parma, 440-481-3057, barabicubbq.wixsite.com/smokehouse.
CLEVELAND — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the William G. Mather is open for a full season at the Great Lakes Science Center. The Mather, built by Great Lakes Engineering Works in Ecorse, Michigan, and launched in 1925, was the flagship of the Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company. The freighter turned museum is now permanently moored at North Coast Harbor and offers guests a chance to see what life was like on board a working Great Lakes freighter.
The Cleveland restaurant scene is booming right now. With new restaurant openings, menu and concept changes and expansions all over the city and reservations hard to get on most nights, there are a ton of restaurants just on fire right now. These are the hottest tickets in town at the moment.
After 40 years at 2256 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, Myron’s Deli closed at the beginning of June. But, the space won’t stay empty for long. Chef Demetrios Atheneos of Chicken Ranch in University Heights will open a new market. According to Cleveland Scene, the 900-square-foot space will...
