Man robbed of $5,000 cash, $30K Rolex in illegal Queens casino

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

FLUSHING, Queens — Four thieves beat and robbed a man inside an underground casino in Flushing, making off with $5,000 in cash as well as the victim’s $30,000 Rolex, police said Thursday.

The quartet of crooks entered an apartment on 40th Road near Prince Street, described by authorities as a known illegal gambling spot, around 2 p.m. June 22, and walked up to the victim, officials said.

A verbal argument between the group and the victim, 36, escalated into physical violence, with the robbers beating the man with chairs and brooms, according to the NYPD. Once the victim was on the floor, one of the crooks pulled out a knife and demanded money, police said.

The victim handed over $5,000 cash, as well as a Rolex wristwatch valued at $30,000, to the thieves. The suspects then fled the area on foot, authorities said.

First responders treated the victim on the scene for what police described as minor injuries to his face and body.

The NYPD has identified these men as two of four suspects being sought in the beating and robbery of a man inside an underground casino in Flushing, Queens on June 22, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects, who all wore predominantly dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

