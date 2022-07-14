ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite heads to PSV Eindhoven on loan

By Will Unwin
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite holds off Newcastle's Jacob Murphy Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

The Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will join PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan. The centre-back is highly rated by the former Everton director of football Marcel Brands who is now at PSV and has been tracking Branthwaite for some time.

The 20-year-old, who previously had a loan spell at Blackburn, has dropped down the pecking order at Goodison Park after the arrival of the England international James Tarkowski from Burnley on a free transfer, and there is a feeling he needs first-team experience and that the Eredivisie is a good option for the centre-back.

Branthwaite was not selected to by the club for their pre-season tour of America this week to help arrange his move to the Netherlands.

PSV qualified for the Champions League after finishing second to Ajax in the Eredivisie by two points. One key of the reasons behind them falling short was conceding 42 goals in 34 matches, something Branthwaite’s arrival should help address.

Frank Lampard used Branthwaite sparingly after his appointment. He made six Premier League appearances last season, in addition to playing one game in the League Cup and FA Cup.

