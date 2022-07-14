ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Announces Fifth Album ‘Subject to Change,’ Reveals Release Date

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uusP0_0gfSoEZS00

Kelsea Ballerini fans, get excited! The country music superstar not only announced her fifth album “Subject to Change,” but also revealed the expected release date.

In a post on Instagram, Kelsea Ballerini shared the album’s cover and the exciting album release news. “SUBJECT TO CHANGE SEPTEMBER 23 (album pre-order/pre-save/pre-add tomorrow night at midnight et).”

Kelsea Ballerini previously hinted at the upcoming album’s release during a Q&A session on TikTok earlier this month. While answering the question of when she would release the highly anticipated album, Ballerini said, “It’s hard to say, but if I had to pick a month… Um… Yeah.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s camera then zoomed in on her necklace, which had a symbol of the Virgo astrological sign. This was originally thought to be indicating that the album would release between August 23rd and September 22nd (which is Virgo’s span).

Along with the new album, Kelsea Ballerini has recently been named the new face of Covergirl. While speaking to Rolling Stone this past spring, Ballerini said, “I do feel like I accidentally manifested my whole life. Being a Covergirl has always been on the bucket list that I made when I was 13. I’m such a girly girl.”

Kelsea Ballerini also recalled always wanting to with makeup when she was a little girl. “My mom would be like, ‘Okay, you can wear clear mascara.’ Okay, you can wear tinted Chapstick.’ Finally, by high school, she was like, ‘I see that this is something you love. Go ahead.’”

Ballerini also said that she likes being the girl next door. “That’s how I’ve always seen myself and I’ve tried to show that through my music. Covergirl is for the ‘every girl.’ It’s approachable. It’s universal.”

Kelsea Ballerini Says Writing Music Has Always Been About Her Feelings & Feelings Are ‘Universal’

While continuing to chat with Rolling Stone, Kelsea Ballerini shared details about her passion for music writing and how Covergirl has the same kind of impact on her. “For me, writing music has always been about my feelings and feelings are universal – we all have them,” Ballerini stated. “Covergirl is an extension of that. It’s affordable, it’s easy to use, and it meets you where you are. It doesn’t make you feel like you need to be beautiful because you are already beautiful.”

Kelsea Ballerini further shared that Covergirl’s messaging is that those wearing the makeup products are already good enough. “And that’s something that, as I’ve grown up and made more records, is at the heart of everything I do and everything I want to be about.”

Kelsea Ballerini went on to add that other women who have helped her music career have been Covergirls themselves. “One of the most fundamental parts of my career has been the women that have come before me turning around and reaching out their hand to me. That started with Taylor Swift. Shania [Twain] has been a big part of that.”

