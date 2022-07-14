ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel weighs in on Georgia ahead of 2022 season

By Palmer Thombs about 10 hours
 2 days ago
(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FanDuel recently released updated odds for five of Georgia’s games in 2022 including the Bulldogs’ season-opener against Oregon. The other games include SEC East matchups against Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky as well as the annual rivalry game against Georgia Tech.

Georgia currently sits as a 17.5 point favorite over the Ducks for September 3rd, the season-opener for both teams. Oregon will be led by first-time head coach and former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff.

The next game that is on the books is the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against Florida on October 29th where Georgia is also a large favorite, coming in at -15. Like Oregon, the Gators will be led by a coach in his first year with the program, Billy Napier who spent the last three years as the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette.

One week later, Georgia takes on

in Athens as 15.5-point favorites. The Volunteers went 7-6 last season including 4-4 in the SEC last season, the first under Josh Heupel. Tennessee got more comfortable in its offense as the season went along and showed improvement down the stretch. They’ll hope to carry that momentum into 2022.

After a road trip to Mississippi State, the tough stretch of opponents continue at Kentucky. Despite the Wildcats being considered some of Georgia’s toughest competition in the SEC East, the Bulldogs are 16-point favorites on November 19th.

The wrap things up in the regular season, Georgia hosts Georgia Tech where the Bulldogs are 28-point favorites. Georgia has beaten Georgia Tech in four straight matchups and 17 of the 21 matchups since the turn of the century. Those last four wins have been by an average of 36.25 points.

Also on FanDuel are odds for the National Championship, Heisman Trophy, conference and division winners as well as win totals. Georgia comes in at +350 behind Alabama (+180) and Ohio State (+300) to win the National Championship and at +160 to win the SEC, also behind the Crimson Tide (-140). Kirby Smart’s club is a large favorite to make it to Atlanta as the representative for the SEC East at -550 with Kentucky (+1200) as the closest competition. Georgia’s over/under regular season win total is 10.5 while the Bulldogs’ odds to win 10 or more games is -1500. Meanwhile, Kendall Milton (+10,000), Brock Bowers (+15,000) and Stetson Bennett (+20,000) are the only Bulldogs with odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

