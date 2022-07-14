ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Woody Williams lies in honor at US Capitol

By Bailey Brautigan, Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (WOWK)—World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.

A Congressional Tribute for Williams took place at 11:00 a.m., following a ceremonial arrival. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Congressional leaders participated in the tribute. A viewing period took place after the tribute until 3:00 p.m. Williams was then escorted back out of the U.S. Capitol.

Warship named for Woody Williams holds remembrance ceremony

At 4:30 p.m. a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the WWII Memorial in Williams’ honor. The full ceremony is in the video player below:

Williams joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division. Williams received the Medal of Honor on October 5, 1945, from President Harry S. Truman for his “actions, commitment to his fellow service members, and heroism,” the Woody Williams Foundation website says.

Following his service in WWII, Williams worked to serve veterans and their families as a Veterans Service Representative for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years. He also served as the Commandant for the Veterans Nursing Home in Barboursville, West Virginia for almost 10 years and has served on the Governor’s Military Advisory Board for West Virginia.

Woody Williams tributes from across the country

The Huntington VA Medical Center was also renamed the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in his honor in 2018.

Williams also founded the Woody Williams Foundation which is a non-profit organization that establishes Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments and conducts outreach programs for Gold Star Families.

In March 2020, the U.S. Navy commissioned a warship, the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, in his honor in Norfolk, VA.

Williams was preceded in death by his wife Ruby in 2007. He is survived by his two daughters.

How many Americans have lain in honor at the US Capitol Rotunda?

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, World War II Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known as "Woody," became the seventh person to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He is the first-ever West Virginian to receive this sign of respect. Williams died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
