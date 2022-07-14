Man on the run for days finally arrested: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office have announced they have arrested a man who has been running from police over the past couple of days.

James Gossett, 45, had allegedly been running from deputies because they were trying to find him for numerous warrants he had out. On July 13, Gossett was found at the 22000 block of County Road 64, near the Baldwin Beach Express.

Deputies said Gossett ran from them that night, but they were able to catch him and arrest him with the help of the K-9 Unit. Gossett nor deputies were hurt during this incident. Gossett was arrested on multiple warrants including:

Violation of release order

Third-degree Domestic Violence

Domestic Violence for harassing communications

Deputies said more criminal charges may be added once they finish their investigation.