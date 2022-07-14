ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

What is West Nile virus? Virus-positive mosquitoes found in North Shore communities

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHmv4_0gfSlmUf00
EMBED <> More Videos Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found in North Shore

West Nile virus symptoms can include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There are confirmed cases of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in some North Shore communities.

The first virus-positive mosquitoes of the year were found in traps in Evanston, Kenilworth and Northfield.

They were collected last week, and confirmed positive Tuesday.

Virus-positive mosquitoes have also been found in Skokie.

To protect yourself, use insect repellent, wear loose-fitting clothes and avoid peak mosquito feeding times -- dawn and dusk.

Also get rid of items around your property that can hold water where mosquitoes breed.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, the Illinois Department of Health has said.

In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Wear Masks Indoors, Get Vaccinated And Tested As COVID BA.5 Spreads, County Health Officials Say

CHICAGO — County health officials are encouraging residents to wear masks and take other precautions as COVID-19’s highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 variants spread. BA.4 and BA.5 are more contagious than past variants of COVID-19, which could lead to more people becoming infected and needing to be hospitalized, according to a Cook County Department of Public Health news release. But there are steps people can take to protect themselves, according to the agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cook County Urges Residents to Take Precautions as Highly Contagious Variants Spread

With continued spread of the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Cook County health officials are "strongly recommending" residents take added precautions. The county's health department said most infections in the Midwest are being caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, which are "more contagious than previous strains" and "can lead to more people being infected and gradual increases in hospitalizations."
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Number of people on ventilators due to COVID in Illinois is down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more than 33,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. That number is likely much higher as more people are testing for COVID-19 with at-home tests. There have also been 59 COVID deaths. As of Thursday night, just...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Health
City
Kenilworth, IL
City
Skokie, IL
City
Northfield, IL
WBBM News Radio

University of Chicago Medicine report reveals higher rates of cancer, heart disease for South Side and south suburban residents

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Research done by the University of Chicago Medicine found there’s much work to be done in addressing health disparities. The latest Community Health Needs Assessment, which is done every three years, focuses on about a million people in the service areas of the University of Chicago Medical Center, on the south side, and Ingalls Memorial Hospital, in the South suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Report lists nearly 90 safety improvements for Hines VA Hospital after Mental Health Unit shut down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local veterans looking for help lost their biggest resource in March when the Hines VA Hospital's Mental Health Unit shut down with no explanation. A recently released report, obtained by the ABC 7 I-Team, provides answers. It lists nearly 90 recommendations to improve safety for veterans and staff at Hines. Some staff members said they've complained about safety issues for more than a year and they feel management is not in a hurry to address their concerns.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquitoes#Meningitis
WGN TV

Naperville native helping to rescue 4,000 beagles

ARLINGTON, VA – Humane societies across the U.S. are coming together to try and find forever homes for 4,000 beagles rescued from a research and breeding facility in Virginia. Over the last nine months, a number of inspections found the facility, Envigo RMS, had more than 70 animal welfare...
NAPERVILLE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Township Highway Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste recycling event

Orland Township Highway Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste recycling event. The Orland Township Highway Department headed by Commissioner Antonio Rubino will host a FREE Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event for all Illinois residents. This is the 1st Annual Southside Event – this event has never happened before in Cook County!...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala: How worried should we be about BA.5 variant

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala recently joined Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson to discus Omicron BA.5, the coronavirus strain that is currently outpacing other variants in infection and has become the dominant strain in the US as well as across the globe. The latest strain has the ability to reinfect people who have been vaccinated, received antibody treatments, or developed natural immunity from contracting the virus.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Comfort dogs called to serve close to home at Highland Park tragedy

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Since July Fourth, Comfort Dogs have been called to serve close to home — standing alongside mourners in Highland Park. “There have been so many people who are hurting,” Handler Stephanie Keller said.  “They see these dogs and the tears start and with that, there’s a release – a comfort.” Keller, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed near North Shore Channel in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Evanston Thursday night. Evanston police said they were called at 9:06 p.m. to the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard on the west side of Evanston. They found a man who had been shot lying in the park along the North Shore Channel. The man was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as 29-year-old Servando Hamros, who lived about a half mile away from the park.Police said it appears the victim had a confrontation with an unknown number of people. The offenders ran from the scene. Evanston police said McCormick Boulevard between Golf and Bridge were closed overnight, but reopened by about 7:30 a.m.Police confirmed this was not an active shooter situation, but residents were advised to stay inside for several hours and report suspicious activity. 
EVANSTON, IL
thelansingjournal.com

On a Friday evening in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (July 15, 2022) – Friday’s much-needed rainfall impacted a number of events in Lansing, but organizers and participants made adjustments and still enjoyed the evening. American Legion Post 697 is located at 18255 Grant Street in Lansing. The bar is located in the bottom floor of...
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Drive-up food pantry helping residents living in South Side food desert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After two major grocery stores closed up shop on the South Side, desperate communities are once again in the midst of  food desert.A non-profit organization is trying to bridge the gap with a drive-up food pantry on Wednesday. The pantry at Ada S. McKinley vocational services started up 10 a.m., at 61st street and Wentworth Avenue. The pantry will remain open until 2 p.m. The pantry is free and features fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious options.The goal is to help neighbors make healthy food choices.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy