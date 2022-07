TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Black pediatrician in Tallahassee is set to retire after more than 40 years serving the community. “To be leaving all my wonderful patients, and the idea of not being able to help a lot of them personally, it does give me pause,” said Dr. Lionel Henry of Adolescent and Pediatric Medical Center.

