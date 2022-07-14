ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Mike Trout: Unlikely to play Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said after Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Astros that Trout (back) is...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Brandon Drury Interest

With the All-Star break approaching and the MLB trade deadline right around the corner on Aug. 2, speculation involving Cincinnati Reds teammates Brandon Drury and Luis Castillo is beginning to gain some momentum. The Reds are well out of contention with a record of 33-55, and as they sit in...
CINCINNATI, OH
dodgerblue.com

St. Louis Cardinals Pay Tribute To Late Dodgers Scout Mike Brito

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away on July 7 at the age of 87. His influence in the organization spanned more than 40 years, and his contributions to the game of baseball are endless. Brito’s signing of Fernando Valenzuela put his name on the map in the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Closer to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have no scruples when it comes to signing relievers who have major league experience. There's always uncertainty when it comes to bullpen arms and LA tirelessly tries to add arms that they believe could contribute, even if it's on a very short-term basis. The Dodgers coaching staff and front office have worked wonders for reliever cast-offs, and it looks like they've found their latest subject in Hansel Robles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Angels host the Dodgers to open 2-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-30, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-51, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -214, Angels +177; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Knocks fourth homer

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kelly gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead with his fifth-inning blast off Padres starter Sean Manaea. After a lack of power early in the year, Kelly has hit all four of his homers in his last 14 contests. He's hit safely in 12 of those games, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span. The catcher is up to a .189/.232/.326 slash line with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles in 142 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Ejected from Game 2 Saturday

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ was 0-for-7 across the twin bill, and clearly had seen enough of the strike zone. While it was a frustrating day, Happ is still batting .274/.365/.446 this season, and is headed to his first All-Star Game as a reserve for the National League. Since he will likely be playing Tuesday, it's possible Happ could get a breather Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Wong: Back in big leagues

Wong was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. It's been a busy week for Wong, who was recalled Monday, sent down Wednesday and now recalled again Saturday. His latest stint on the big-league roster comes as Trevor Story hits the injured list with a bruised right hand. As a catcher, however, Wong isn't a direct replacement for Story, and he could have a tough time finding much playing time with both Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Hansel Robles Signed After Release From Red Sox

With the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Los Angeles Dodgers roster figures to undergo some change as the team looks to reclaim the National League pennant and reach the World Series. Thus far the Dodgers have been linked to Cincinnati Reds teammates Luis Castillo and Brandon Drury,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: No longer starting Sunday

Alexander will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers will start Aaron Ashby on short rest instead, though a reason for the pitching change was not announced. Something may be off with Alexander -- he threw only 73 pitches across four innings in a rain-shortened outing Tuesday and Ashby just threw 101 pitches Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Caught stealing Wednesday

Marte was caught stealing to end the first inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants. This was Marte's first attempted steal since returning from a hamstring injury June 21. The hamstring continues to be bothersome and has recently limited him to DH duty, but the attempted swipe suggests Marte is feeling better.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday

Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
MIAMI, FL

