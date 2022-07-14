ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA viewers pray for Robin Roberts’ partner Amber Laign following new video

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

GMA viewers have said they are praying for Robin Roberts after she gave an update on her partner's cancer battle.

Amber Laign, who was diagnosed with the illness at the end of 2021, is set complete her radiation treatment.

GMA star Robin Roberts revealed that her partner Amber Laign is nearing the end of her cancer treatment Credit: Instagram
Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 Credit: Getty

Roberts, 61, revealed that once Laign "rings the bell", the pair will go to their happy place.

The presenter said: “This is a milestone that we are so grateful for.”

Dozens of Instagram users have sent their prayers to the couple.

One user said: “Wishing you both peace, quiet, and joy.”

While another commented: “Blessings to you and Amber. Enjoy each and every moment. Yay Amber.”

And, a third posted: “Pretty in pink. Love you RR. Prayers and love for Amber.”

In her Wednesday Wisdom clip, Roberts addressed her social media followers and said: "If you're trying to figure out why something happened, you're going to get frustrated and bitter.

"If God wants you to know why he'll tell you why but some things he doesn't want us to know just yet."

Roberts revealed in June that Laign’s treatment was going well as she provided an update on her condition.

In April, Laign temporarily suspended her treatment after suffering complications.

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 but went into remission after having treatment.

She has also battled a rare blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome that she contracted as a complication of chemotherapy.

Roberts took a leave of absence from GMA in 2012 to undergo treatment.

The TV personality revealed that writing her book helped her come to terms with the ups and downs she and Laign had been experiencing.

Roberts said: "I was struggling, and then I was thinking, 'Robin, you have this book.

"You're talking to people about their valleys and how to get out of it, and so, why don't you just actually listen to your own words?

"I can handle this. I have the strength. I've been through this. I can help Amber. She's helping me, so I turned 'Why me?' into 'Why not me?'"

Roberts and Laign have been together for almost 17 years.

Roberts and Laign have been together for 17 years Credit: Getty

Comments / 14

Olivia
13h ago

Preach the truth my sister in christ! You are correct in calling out her lifestyle especially when she is professing christianity! Once she repents, she is to walk away from it! She can repent all she wants to but in God's holy word, she is still a worker of iniquity by being with another woman! She cannot serve two masters, she will either hate one or the other! This is disturbing! 😀👋👏👏🙏

2d ago

Jesus forgive her for her sins, we all fall short of your Glory. I’m asking you to heal her from the top of her head to the soul of her feet. If it’s your will to heal in Jesus name I pray, Amen

Bubblicious
1d ago

I became a fan of Robin Robert’s after that heroic and courageous interview of Jussie Smolett, my gosh can you imagine wearing that clothesline till the cops got there? I can’t imagine

