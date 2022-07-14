GMA viewers pray for Robin Roberts’ partner Amber Laign following new video

GMA viewers have said they are praying for Robin Roberts after she gave an update on her partner's cancer battle.

Amber Laign, who was diagnosed with the illness at the end of 2021, is set complete her radiation treatment.

GMA star Robin Roberts revealed that her partner Amber Laign is nearing the end of her cancer treatment Credit: Instagram

Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 Credit: Getty

Roberts, 61, revealed that once Laign "rings the bell", the pair will go to their happy place.

The presenter said: “This is a milestone that we are so grateful for.”

Dozens of Instagram users have sent their prayers to the couple.

One user said: “Wishing you both peace, quiet, and joy.”

While another commented: “Blessings to you and Amber. Enjoy each and every moment. Yay Amber.”

And, a third posted: “Pretty in pink. Love you RR. Prayers and love for Amber.”

In her Wednesday Wisdom clip, Roberts addressed her social media followers and said: "If you're trying to figure out why something happened, you're going to get frustrated and bitter.

"If God wants you to know why he'll tell you why but some things he doesn't want us to know just yet."

Roberts revealed in June that Laign’s treatment was going well as she provided an update on her condition.

In April, Laign temporarily suspended her treatment after suffering complications.

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 but went into remission after having treatment.

She has also battled a rare blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome that she contracted as a complication of chemotherapy.

Roberts took a leave of absence from GMA in 2012 to undergo treatment.

The TV personality revealed that writing her book helped her come to terms with the ups and downs she and Laign had been experiencing.

Roberts said: "I was struggling, and then I was thinking, 'Robin, you have this book.

"You're talking to people about their valleys and how to get out of it, and so, why don't you just actually listen to your own words?

"I can handle this. I have the strength. I've been through this. I can help Amber. She's helping me, so I turned 'Why me?' into 'Why not me?'"

Roberts and Laign have been together for almost 17 years.