Cleburne County, AL

Motorcycle pursuit leads to drug bust in Cleburne County

By Linda Grantin
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office said it recovered drugs after stopping a fleeing motorcycle on Tuesday. Deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle, driven by...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 1

Calhoun Journal

Fatal Trafic Accident in Calhoun County Continues Investigation

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, July 15th

Zacheriah Cockerham, age 40 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Obstruction of Governmental Operations;. Billy Hunter, age 61 of Centre – Failure to Appear (two counts);. Oliver Driver, age 18 of Gaylesville – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Claude Owens,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Hueytown Man Facing Drug and Weapon Charges in Cherokee County

A Jefferson County man was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center early Tuesday morning on drug and weapon charges. Patrick Winslette, age 48 of Hueytown, was arrested by the Centre Police Department and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He was...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Gun Arrest

Anniston, AL – Per a release from the Anniston Police Department while working Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) yesterday, Officer Chaffin conducted a traffic stop in the area of AL Hwy 202 for a minor traffic violation. Consent to search the vehicle was gained from the driver. While searching the vehicle, Officer Chaffin located 19 grams of Methamphetamine, a handgun, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. Due to the proactive patrolling by Officer Chaffin dangerous drugs were taken off the streets.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Announces Recent Arrests

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – During the last three weeks of June and the first week of July, 16 were arrested on drug related charges. We would like to thank the DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, Deputies and Investigators, Ider Police Department, State Probation and Parole, DHR, Crossville Police Department, Henagar Police Department and Collinsville Police Department for always just being a phone call away.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Rollover Crash in Calhoun County Claims Life of Truck Driver

A truck driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on I-20 in Calhoun County. Alabama State Troopers have identified that victim as Quino Moise, age 30, from Fort Myers, Florida. The crash happened just before 2:30pm, five miles east of Oxford. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says that Moise was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer which left the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before overturning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
