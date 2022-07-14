ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Greg Abbott to tour DPS crime lab in Jersey Village Thursday and talk fentanyl crisis in Texas

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is scheduled to tour the Department of Public Safety drug warehouse and crime lab in Jersey Village on Thursday.

At the DPS Region II Headquarters, Abbott will receive a briefing about the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Abbott will be joined by several other leaders, including DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt and more.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse released data showing law enforcement seizures of pills containing fentanyl increased dramatically between January 2018 and December 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBWTY_0gfSiGYA00

DEA agents said four out of every 10 pills on Houston's streets right now are laced with the drug, and dealers are adding it to heroin, cocaine and counterfeit prescription drugs. Most victims are dying after taking these pills, not even knowing what they're taking is laced with fentanyl.

"This situation is truly tragic," said William Kimble, DEA Houston's assistant special agent in charge. "It's raging across the United States like a brush fire."

With properties similar to morphine but 50 times more potent, a little fentanyl can wreak major havoc in a community. A dose small enough to fit on a pencil eraser can kill a person.

Last year, there were 466 deaths in Harris County. The latest CDC data reveals fentanyl killed nearly twice as many people last year as COVID-19, car accidents, cancer and suicide.

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reports fatal drug overdoses increased 52% from 2019 to 2021, with fentanyl as the principal factor in those deaths.

In December, DEA officials warned that Mexican drug cartels are mass-producing deadly fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall, Xanax and other pills, using chemicals sourced largely from China. These pills were found in every U.S. state in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOaEj_0gfSiGYA00

I TRIGGER trumpists
2d ago

abbott is doing nothing to stop the issue. the issue is not supply, it's the demand. curb the demand by legalizing cannabis then use the tax revenue for education against lab created illicit drugs. republicans really dont want to actually help people.

Tom Handy

14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.
Texas advocates propose five strategies to Biden administration for in-state abortion care

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The heated battle over reproductive rights continues, as Democratic lawmakers joined pro-abortion advocates Sunday morning to announce the five strategies they proposed to the Biden administration to help preserve in-state abortion care. This comes after House Democrats passed two congressional bills designed to fight the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison. Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation. Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. A total of six people from the DFW area...
San Antonio Express-News Editorial: Greg Abbott Chooses “Border Showmanship” and “Politics” Over Border Solutions

Washington, DC – More voices are calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s relentless nativism, including how his escalating campaign against immigrants comes at the expense of real policy solutions. In a must-read new editorial, the San Antonio Express-News condemns Gov. Abbott’s “border showmanship” and prioritization of “politics” instead...
Tens of thousands of disabled Texans are waiting years for essential services from the state

A Houston Chronicle investigation looks into the ballooning waitlist for Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are seeking services through Medicaid waiver programs. Nearly 200,000 disabled Texans have been waiting for a decade or more to receive assistance such as employment training, residential care and behavioral support. These and...
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says it’s ‘time for Texas to expand medical marijuana’

TEXAS – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling on state leaders to start a new chapter with a new attitude about cannabis use. The state’s top agriculture official penned an editorial Friday that highlights his position, which includes urging Gov. Greg Abbott to make the issue a top priority during the upcoming legislative session.
Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
The Houston Riot of 1917

The Houston Riot of 1917 was a gruesome act of violence that was the result of rising racial tension between Black soldiers and White police officers. Known as the “Camp Logan Mutiny,” the tragedy involved 156 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the all-Black 24th United States Infantry. It took place on Aug. 23, 1917, changing the course of history as the only race riot to have more White deaths than Black deaths, resulting in the largest murder trial and the largest court marital ever.
School buses protest gun violence at Ted Cruz’s Houston office

HOUSTON, TX (KGNS) - A mile long convoy of buses made its way to Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston office on Thursday to protest gun violence. The convoy dubbed the NRA Children’s Museum” was led by gun control and anti-gun violence advocates including “Change the Ref.”. In...
Will Houston’s First Openly Gay Mayor Support an Anti-LGBTQ Republican?

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker made waves in Harris County politics this week when she found herself at the center of the increasingly dramatic feud between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and District Attorney Kim Ogg. Parker, a longtime supporter of Ogg who has helped the DA fundraise, spoke to...
