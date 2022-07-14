ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Schnucks fundraiser helps first responders working in heat

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks began a fundraiser Thursday to support first responders working in the summer heat.

It’s called Hydrate Our Heroes. They’re asking customers to donate bottled water, sports drinks, or energy drinks. Donation bins are set up in front of all 112 Schnucks Markets.

The donation drive runs through July 27.

