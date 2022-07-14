Schnucks fundraiser helps first responders working in heat
ST. LOUIS – Schnucks began a fundraiser Thursday to support first responders working in the summer heat.
It's called Hydrate Our Heroes. They're asking customers to donate bottled water, sports drinks, or energy drinks. Donation bins are set up in front of all 112 Schnucks Markets.
The donation drive runs through July 27.
