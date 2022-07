Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay proclaimed Tuesday “Randy Hebert Day” in honor of the longtime community activist. “In every community across the United States, you can find those who care enough about their city that they feel compelled to thrust themselves into the democratic process,” Danahay said. “This person does not do it for his own gain but instead works for the betterment of the community by becoming involved in issues that affect all citizens. Randy Hebert makes the City of Sulphur a better place to live.”

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO