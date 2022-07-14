ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NH

NH police search for missing UMass Amherst student

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

CONCORD, NH ( WWLP ) – Investigators conducted a search for long-missing UMass student Maura Murray in two New Hampshire towns Wednesday.

Maura Murray disappeared on February 9, 2004. She left the UMass Amherst campus and headed for New Hampshire in her black 4-door Saturn sedan. Her car was later found crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill but Murray was nowhere to be found. Surveillance cameras show Murray earlier in the day at an ATM wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

She was 21 years old at the time of her disappearance and is being described as 5′ 7″ tall weighing 120-125 pounds with green/blue eyes and light brown hair.

Her family and investigators have never given up their search with those efforts continuing to this day. Murray’s sister issued a statement saying she remains hopeful for a resolution.

According to a news release from the New Hampshire District Attorney’s Office , state police with the assistance of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department a ground search of an area located off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton, New Hampshire was conducted Wednesday.

The search was not the result of new information in the case, but it consisted of a more extensive search surrounding the areas that had been previously searched.

If you have any information about Maura Murray you are asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648 or email at Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov .

