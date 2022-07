COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nigel Smith II didn’t have to spend his summer traveling around to different camps if he didn’t want to. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 48 player and No. 6 defensive lineman as one of the most sought-after players in the 2024 recruiting class. He could’ve just spent the summer taking unofficial visits without participating in these camps, and no one would’ve batted an eye at it. Or he could’ve shown up and gotten an exclusive one-on-one workout with Larry Johnson the way we’ve seen other players do so with assistant coaches.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO