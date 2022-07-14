Ice Cream Social Turns 1

If you live in the New York metro area, you’ve probably been challenged when you try to make a beauty appointment – say, you want Botox from a top Manhattan doctor. Now instead of calling around to find a recommended provider and then schedule appointments, you can obviate all that frustration. Upkeep is the new beauty app – now available in New York City – that allows you to see which provider is offering beauty or medispa appointments in your area, and it even allows you to book the same day or for the future. Even better, this luxury app offers a carefully curated list of preferred providers, so you know you are getting a third-party recommendation for first-rate services.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO