Greenwich, CT

Greenwich Hospital earns national award for stroke and diabetes care

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwich Hospital’s high-quality stroke program has been recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for providing up-to-the-minute scientifically based care to ensure patients are treated quickly and safely to prevent brain loss. Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program...

