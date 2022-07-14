ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle ‘launch £24m bid for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio after holding talks over Arsenal transfer target’

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

NEWCASTLE are reportedly targeting a £24million swoop for Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9hWG_0gfSgjSB00
Newcastle are reportedly keen on Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio Credit: Getty

But now Newcastle have lodged a £24m bid for the Spanish international, according to Media Foot.

He is claimed to be one of four players Real Madrid want to get rid of this summer, alongside Mariano Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Borja Majoral.

Asensio though is the most likely to depart first after drawing admiring glances from the Premier League.

However, Real Madrid and Newcastle are off in their valuations of the playmaker.

Reports suggest Real Madrid want £30m to part ways with Asensio - £6m more than what Toon are currently offering.

That's despite the Spanish giants wanting to cash in this summer.

Discussions between the two clubs are said to be ongoing regarding a potential transfer.

Asensio's current contract expires at the end of the upcoming season, meaning he can leave for free in 12 months' time.

THE OPEN BETTING SPECIAL

  • New customer offers and free bets
  • David Facey's tips
  • First round leader and each-way picks

It's claimed Asensio himself would prefer to see out his contract at the Bernabeu and leave for nothing next summer.

Asensio was offered a new deal by Real but he missed the June 30 deadline to put pen to paper as he reportedly wanted a wage increase.

Previous reports suggest Liverpool and AC Milan are also interested in the three-time Champions League winner.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Paris Saint-Germain Owners Have 'Launched Takeover Bid' For La Liga Club

Paris Saint-Germain's owners have reportedly tabled a bid for La Liga side Espanyol. Chinese toy manufacturers Rastar Group have owned the Catalan club since 2016 and helped bring serious interest in the Asian country with the signing of China international We Lei, who was immediately responsible for the club's highest shirt sales.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Ceballos
Person
Marco Asensio
Daily Mail

Chelsea END their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, as Thomas Tuchel tells Todd Boehly he doesn't want 'individuals' who steal the spotlight in his team - and PSG aren't keen on him either

Chelsea will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo, after talks between manager Thomas Tuchel and co-owner Todd Boehly. It is understood that the American, part of a group which took over the club in May, raised the prospect of bringing Manchester United’s wantaway star to Stamford Bridge following a meeting with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Barcelona present Turkish wonderkid due to play under Rafa Marquez

Barcelona’s busy summer in the transfer market extends beyond the first team, as the Barca Atletic squad looks to undergo a major changes too. On Thursday it was announced that the second team would be taken over by Mexican legend Rafa Marquez, replacing Sergi Barjuan. In addition to Pablo...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Arsenal#Liverpool#Newcastle#Spanish#Media Foot#The Premier League#Ac Milan
BBC

Ronaldo uncertainties remain

Manchester United are still unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to pre-season training. Confirmation that Chelsea are no longer interested in signing the 37-year-old has reduced his options away from Old Trafford. He has been offered an astonishing £275m to go and play in Saudi Arabia and is still mulling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Yardbarker

Juventus considers PSG man a player that will fulfil an important need

Juventus has at least 10 midfielders in their camp now when you include the likes of Nicolo Rovella and Nicolo Fagioli, who have returned to the club from their loan spell away. The Bianconeri have an abundance of talent in that area, and you will think they could never have...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus is increasingly likely to bring a familiar face back to the club

Juventus enjoyed the talents of Alvaro Morata in the last two seasons, and they had the option of making his loan move permanent for 35m euros in the summer. That proved to be the deal breaker because Atletico Madrid wouldn’t reduce their asking price and the Bianconeri remained keen to pay less.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Juventus would reinvest De Ligt money on two transfer targets

Following Robert Lewandowski’s departure from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, the Bavarians will have fresh funds in their coffers which would allow them to forge an improved offer for Matthijs de Ligt. Juventus have already rejected the Germans’ first approach which was around 60 million euros plus bonuses, as they’re...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Massimo Pavan tells Juventus one position they must strengthen

Massimo Pavan has warned Juventus that they need to strengthen their defence in this transfer window because that position could be a difference maker in the season. The Bianconeri are in talks to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich. If he leaves, he will be the second high-profile defensive departure from the Allianz Stadium after Giorgio Chiellini left the club.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid set for stadium name change

Atletico Madrid will confirm their new stadium naming rights partner at a ceremony next week. Los Rojiblancos have been working on an evolving deal to secure a new main partner, for the temporarily named Estadio Metropolitano, after five years of being sponsored by Wanda. Chinese conglomerate Wanda provided a key...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'must sell wantaway Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski before launching a second bid for Matthijs de Ligt', with Juventus 'holding out for £76m for the defender'

Bayern Munich will reportedly go back in for Juventus' star defender Matthijs de Ligt should they agree a deal to sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. The Bundesliga giants have already tried to sign the Dutchman this summer but were rebuffed in their first approach but are now ready to up their offer, according to Calciomercato.
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
601K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy