Amazon has handed over 11 Ring doorbell videos to police without owners' consent so far this year, report finds

By Rosie Bradbury
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Amazon's Ring doorbell has been at the center of multiple privacy controversies Steve Marcus/Reuters
  • Amazon gave police 11 Ring doorbell videos without consent in 2022 so far, per a US Senator probe.
  • It shares videos after determining there is "imminent danger of death or serious physical injury."
  • Amazon has 2,161 law enforcement agencies on its 'Neighbors' service, a five-fold uptick since 2019.

