CENTRAL TEXAS — We've been stuck in this hot and dry pattern for a while, but we might actually see some good news today in Central Texas! Models are being aggressive at forming showers and storms along a residual stationary front to our north. While not everyone will see showers and storms, those that do could see a quick downpour and some gusty winds, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures will also get a bit of a break, knocking down below 105 for the first time in about a week.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO