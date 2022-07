The Henry County Library would like to invite the community to donate new or gently used backpacks for the Clinton Mid-Day Optimist Back to School Fair!. The library will have donation centers set up in Clinton and at the Lenora Blackmore Branch located in Windsor. The drive begins at 9:00 AM on July 15, 2022, and will run through 5:00 PM on August 4, 2022. Monetary donations are welcome and will be used to purchase backpacks.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO