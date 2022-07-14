ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, IN

Give Blood in Napoleon August 2

By Travis Thayer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour donation could save a life. (Napoleon, Ind.) – Giving blood can save a life....

Milan American Legion Donates $50K to Lainhart Family

The money will help with medical costs. (Milan, Ind.) – People helping people. That is what happened on Thursday when the Milan American Legion Post 0235 donated $50,000 to the Lainhart family to help with medical expenses. Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart was left paralyzed from the chest down following...
MILAN, IN
Greendale Police to Host National Night Out August 2

Come meet and get to know your local police officers. (Greendale, Ind.) – Get to know local law enforcement while enjoying a fun night out. National Night Out 2022 will take place on Tuesday, August 2 at Greendale Park from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event is designed to...
GREENDALE, IN
Seven Dearborn, Ohio County Businesses Have New Websites Thanks to Generous Grant

The grant funds paid for two years of website hosting and domain registration. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Seven Dearborn and Ohio county businesses and organizations have new websites thanks to a partnership among the Duke Energy Foundation, Purdue Center for Regional Development, Dearborn & Ohio Counties Broadband & Digital Inclusion Task Force, and One Dearborn Economic Development.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Come join the fun at the Ripley County 4-H Fair

The Ripley County Fairgrounds Park in Osgood might seem quiet this week, but there is a stir in the air as plans are being finalized for the 2022 4-H Fair, which begins Sunday, July 17. On Tuesday, mowing was being done, additional bleachers were brought in to add seating for...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Cincinnati Animal CARE requests information about this days-old puppy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is requesting information after receiving a days-old puppy that is missing a leg on July 13. The animal shelter confirms that the puppy is two days-old, female and is receiving emergency medical care. The shelter asks the public to call Hamilton County Dog Wardens...
CINCINNATI, OH
New Coffee Shop To Open On Clifty Dr

One of the faster growing coffee chains in the U.S. is planning to locate in Madison and Madison Plan Commission on Monday approved site plans and setbacks for a Scooter’s Coffee Drive-Thru to be built on the current Heitz Car Wash site at 335 Clifty Drive. there will be...
Franklin County Couple Honored with Prestigious Award

Dorothy and George Weaver received the Circle of Corydon for their annual Christmas light display. State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) (left) presents the Circle of Corydon award to Dorothy (second from right) and George Weaver (right) Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Franklin County Fair. Since 1966, the Weavers have hosted a free, annual Christmas light display from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve. Photo provided.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Stormy weekend in Indiana before a hot week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms are hitting Indiana this weekend. This is much needed rainfall coming up amid drought conditions across the state. Timing out Saturday chances for showers and a few storms. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ISP JOINS DENISE PFLUM INVESTIGATION

(Connersville, IN)--The Indiana State Police has recently joined in the investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pflum. Denise was 18 when she disappeared in Fayette County way back in 1986. According to a moderator of a social media page dedicated to obtaining new information, Denise’s family recently reached out to the state police and asked that agency to become involved. Now, state police investigators will be working with local law enforcement. Last month, the moderator received an anonymous envelope with additional information about the case. The sender of that envelope has still not come forward.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Seymour woman becomes part of Kings Island history

CINCINNATI — An Indiana woman unknowingly became part of history when visiting King Island in Cincinnati. 23-year-old Grace Timmons of Seymour became the 20,000,000th rider of the Diamondback roller coaster. The Diamondback roller coaster opened in 2009. It features a 23-story drop and it can reach speeds of up...
SEYMOUR, IN
Chip Seal Operations Planned on S.R. 156 in Switzerland County

Work is scheduled to start on Monday, July 18. (Patriot, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations starting on or after Monday, July 18, on S.R. 156 in Switzerland County. Crews will be active from just east of S.R. 101 near Log Lick Road west of Florence to S.R. 250 near Patriot. Motorists should be aware of lane closures and flagging while work is in progress.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
IMPD detail investigation into missing Indy dad, children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a timeline detailing their missing persons investigation into Kyle Moorman and his three young children after the bodies of Moorman and the kids were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side. After family and friends of Kyle Moorman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Henry County collision sends semi tumbling over interstate bridge

HENRY COUNTY, Indiana — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a collision sent a semi tractor-trailer over a bridge and down an embankment. The Henry County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 70 near Wilbur Wright Road, which is around the 131 mile marker.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
Doctors may recommend these things to stay healthy in the future

INDIANAPOLIS — We all want to live longer and be healthier. Your fitness journey can be as easy as following a list of simple daily things. Dan Go, a fitness expert, has what he calls ‘prescriptions of the future’. They’re things he expects your doctor to prescribe to you in order to stay healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southern Indiana facing teacher vacancies ahead of upcoming school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across the U.S. have felt the impact of teacher shortages, and schools in southern Indiana are largely no different. In Jeffersonville, the Greater Clark Education Association (GCEA) said the Greater Clark County School (GCCS) district has brought in at least 48 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year, but WHAS11 is told there are still more vacancies than filled positions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Part of Our Area Now in Severe Drought

Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week's update brings a mixture of improved and worsening conditions. The regional view shows drought is still prevalent nearby, so it will still be a consideration in our temperature forecasting. Zooming in you will notice parts of southern...
KENTUCKY STATE

