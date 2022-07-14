Rising temperatures and rain chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we will see some clouds in the sky as well as experience hotter temperatures with highs reaching 110 or higher.

We have monsoonal moisture making a return, so we can expect chances to see some storm activity by tomorrow and over the next several days.

Temperatures are on the rise again as we will have afternoon highs returning back to the one-teens by tomorrow in some areas in the Desert Southwest.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from 10 AM Friday (TOMORROW) until 8 PM Sunday for the Imperial Valley for the intense heat for our upcoming weekend. Make sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

