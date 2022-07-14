ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Rising temperatures and rain chances

By Melissa Zaremba
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we will see some clouds in the sky as well as experience hotter temperatures with highs reaching 110 or higher.

We have monsoonal moisture making a return, so we can expect chances to see some storm activity by tomorrow and over the next several days.

Temperatures are on the rise again as we will have afternoon highs returning back to the one-teens by tomorrow in some areas in the Desert Southwest.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued from 10 AM Friday (TOMORROW) until 8 PM Sunday for the Imperial Valley for the intense heat for our upcoming weekend. Make sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

The post Rising temperatures and rain chances appeared first on KYMA .

holtvilletribune.com

Calexico Fire Provides Mexicali Water to Battle Blaze

CALEXICO — A structure fire near the international border in Mexicali’s central district was extinguished by Mexicali firefighters with water that was provided by their counterparts in Calexico on Thursday night, July 14. Mexicali firefighters had initially reached out to the Calexico Fire Department around 9 p.m. to...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Holtville Girl Vies for National American Miss

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High school junior Samantha Castaneda has been accepted as one of 26 girls from California to compete in the National American Miss Pageant and is looking for help to defray the costs of attending the pageant. Sixteen-year-old Samantha will be participating in the Junior Teen Division...
HOLTVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: A deadly trek across the desert

Woman migrant from Ghana dies in El Centro's west desert region - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports. El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A smuggler leads the way and how they treat men and women who decide to take the dangerous trek. "Hurry up or I will leave you behind,"...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Suspect found in murder of Brawley man

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was booked in the murder of Jordan Schmidt. Schmidt was found on December 15, 2021 outside of Brawley, California and the suspect was booked on July 14, 2022. The 34-year-old suspected man currently has a $1 million...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Former Fiesta restaurant destroyed in suspicious fire

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fiesta, now a vacant building and what seems to be a popular hangout for the homeless according to the Calexico Fire Department, burst into flames and was completely destroyed Thursday morning. Calexico firefighter and EMT Edgar Morales who was driving into his shift Thursday morning...
CALEXICO, CA
