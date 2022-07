PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and battery that left a local woman and child injured. Deputies say they responded to a call on Chestnut Way in Panama City around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the incident report, a woman says she woke to find an intruder in her home. The woman told deputies she thinks they came through the front door, as she didn’t remember locking it.

