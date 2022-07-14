ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN – After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours...

GHOST
2d ago

I dont know why they are crying, instead of doing things right they try to break the law or go around it. unfortunately these are the tremendous results of poor decision making.

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
