This summer’s Thingamajig Theatre actors shown in their “SpongeBob Musical” cast photo will serve a sit-down dinner, perform in a cabaret-style concert and be auctioned off for private gatherings on Tuesday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. It’s part of a gala evening to raise funds for Pagosa’s sole nonprofit professional live theatre. Only about half of the costs of Thingamajig productions are covered by ticket sales. Gala tickets are $250 for this dressy evening and are on sale now on the theatre’s website at pagosacenter.org.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO