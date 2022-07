Ana de Armas says the attention on her high-profile romance with Ben Affleck was "horrible." The Deep Water co-stars made their romance official after wrapping their film in March 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit. Shacking up together in Los Angeles during lockdown, they were trailed everywhere as they walked their dogs, received their coffee deliveries, wore matching heart necklaces and played in the yard with his three kids. In a new interview with Elle, de Armas — who split from Affleck, reportedly via phone, in January 2021 — said she felt trapped in that fishbowl existence and it led to her moving out of L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO