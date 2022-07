According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #4 Invisible Friend – Woodbine, R4 (2:34 PM ET) Invisible Friend is of major interest on barn debut and looks sure to be thereabouts. He returns to a synthetic surface on which he’s run his best races and can finally get off the mark. Chairman Fox is a contender too after a short break, whilst Dixie Bin isn't out of it, either. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO