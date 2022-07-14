ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Thank Wheeler for homeless strategy

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
The Oregonian/OregonLive’s article (“Mayor Ted Wheeler Says Portland’s New Homeless Strategy Succeeds,” July 10) notes that Wheeler’s actions have “garnered support from housed individuals … .”. Please stop labeling 99% of Portlanders...

Philip Mann
2d ago

they must not have read the comments when they published that article the replies I saw were not favorable to Wheeler at all or Hardesty. the editor must be a golf buddy

The Portland Mercury

Portland's homeless camp sweeps undermine the efforts of people seeking permanent housing.

Becky Lange had spent months building and maintaining the community vegetable garden at NE Dekum and 33rd Ave. Neighbors had donated planting containers and vegetable starts at the beginning of spring, and the late-June heatwave meant the garden was finally producing enough bounty to share. That’s why, on June 27, Lange held back tears as she surveyed the garden plot. Plants lay uprooted and wilting in the hot afternoon sun in a garden bed dimpled with hastily dug holes. The soil held imprints of now-missing stepping stones that had allowed Becky to reach her fledgling plants with a watering can. Nearby, shards of shattered glass from her homemade greenhouse lay scattered on the ground.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

As Violent Crime Rises in Portland and Across the Nation, Should Progressive Reforms Bear the Blame?

Violent crime is the story of Portland’s summer. News broadcasts and newspaper headlines are dominated by a recent pair of unprovoked attacks: the racist assault of a Japanese American family over the Fourth of July weekend, and the killing last week of an 82-year-old Oregon State University professor attacked at a bus stop. Both assaults were allegedly committed by men living on the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: I-5 Bridge Plan Advances, US Air Guitar Contest Shreds In Portland, and Joe Manchin Betrays Us Again

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Expect another gorgeously...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon seeks public input on potential tolling policies

Aside from a handful of bridges, no Oregon highways currently charge drivers a toll. That could change in the coming years as ODOT is exploring tolls as a way to manage congestion on Portland area expressways. To prepare for the potential advent of toll roads, the agency is examining its...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego City Attorney Jason Loos resigns from post

The attorney does so for personal reasons and is headed back to Minnesota with his family. Lake Oswego City Attorney Jason Loos has announced his resignation after a little over a year serving in that role. Loos told the Review that his daughters' local hockey team folded and so his...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Local COVID-19 rates climb into ‘high’ zone

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said this week that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, with about one-third of people in the nation now living in counties with high community levels. The CDC ranks counties by low, medium and high COVID community levels using data on the total...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Some in local law enforcement say Measure 110 is backfiring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Ballot Measure 110, known as the Drug Treatment and Recovery Act, was supposed to provide more access to drug treatment for Oregonians struggling with addiction by funding treatment and behavioral services. More than a year after its implementation, some in local law enforcement think the measure is backfiring.
PORTLAND, OR
