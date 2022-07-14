Fire causes extensive damage at downtown EC residence

EAU CLAIRE — A Wednesday night fire caused an estimated $150,000 damage to a downtown residence, firefighters say.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:

The fire was reported at 11:26 p.m. at 706 Hobart St.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on both floors of the two-story residential structure.

Some firefighters vented the roof while others searched for occupants. The residence was found to be vacant and firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour.

Firefighters worked for several more hours to check construction voids for possible fire extension.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Homes adjacent to the fire were evacuated by Eau Claire police.