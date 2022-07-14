ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Unimaginable': Germany, Belgium remember deadly 2021 floods

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BERLIN (AP) — Warning that disaster prevention must be improved, Germany and Belgium on Thursday commemorated the deadly floods that hit a year ago with high-profile memorials to pay tribute to the more than 230 people in those countries who lost their lives.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeiner visited the Ahr valley, where at least 134 people died when heavy rain turned streams into raging torrents that swept away houses, roads and bridges.

Germany’s wine-growing region south of Cologne was hardest hit by the floods. Reconstruction work is still going on and scars of the devastation are clearly visible.

Experts say such disasters will become more frequent due to climate change.

“We have to prepare better for such major incidents,” said Hendrik Wuest, the governor of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, where 49 people died. “Protecting the climate and preserving creation are the greatest tasks of our time. Adapting to the already existing consequences of climate change is part of that too.”

In Belgium, where 39 people died in the floods, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said “we cannot just sit and wait for the next flooding, the next heat wave or drought that will claim lives.” He insisted nations needed to build on the U.N. climate agreements reached in Glasgow last year.

“We have to put climate protection at the heart of our security strategy,” De Croo said.

Edith Stoffels, who has lived in the village of Gemuend near Germany’s border with Belgium for 50 years, put it more bluntly, calling the 2021 floods “a nightmare.”

“When we looked out the attic window upstairs in the morning ... it was like a lake here,” she recalled.

“Garden shed, cars, everything was gone,” Stoffels said. “It’s unimaginable.”

For weeks after the disaster, the exact death toll was unclear. Some of the bodies recovered from the debris were later found to have died before the floods. Two other people are still missing. German authorities say at least two people took their lives afterward. In addition, more flooding deaths were also reported days later in Austria and Italy.

Across the border in eastern Belgium, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde traveled to a series of remembrance events Thursday that included meeting with survivors and families and friends of the 39 people who died when the sudden floods hit several Ardennes villages.

The main ceremony was in Chenee, an area of Liege where the royals were joined by De Croo and other leading politicians. But in neighborhoods along the Ourthe and Vesdre rivers, which swelled to record levels last year, residents planned more intimate events to mark the loss of their way of life.

Like in Germany, many families in Belgium have yet to recover from the devastation, either because their homes remain in disrepair or they had to move elsewhere because their houses were destroyed.

Casert reported from Brussels.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Reuters

Britain could see hottest temperature on record this week

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain was braced for temperatures to hit 40C for the first time this week, with ministers urging the public to stay at home as the heatwave caused train services to be cancelled, one London airport to shut its runway and some schools to close.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Meanwhile, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas said it had received a letter from Russia’s Gazprom claiming “force majeure” — events beyond its control — as the reason for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries, a claim that the importer rejected. Analysts say the impact of the move on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Europe battles wildfires in intense heat

Authorities across southern Europe battled on Sunday to control huge wildfires in countries including Spain, Greece and France, with hundreds of deaths blamed on soaring temperatures that scientists say are consistent with climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Passenger Traffic

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 147.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2022, reaching 77.5% of pre-pandemic levels of June 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005725/en/ Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Disruption as UK swelters in extreme heat, with 41C forecast for Tuesday

Train services have been cut, schools closed and ambulance crews are braced for a rise in 999 calls as temperatures soar into the 30Cs in the heatwave.Temperatures had risen to 37.5C in Kew Gardens, west London, by 3pm, making it the hottest day of the year, and the mercury topped 37C in a number of other places.The Met Office was forecasting temperatures could climb to 38C or even a record-breaking 39C on Monday.Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 35.3C in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, beating the previous record for the country which has been...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

As Europe Bakes In Heatwave, Wildfires Rage From Portugal To Croatia

Wildfires raged across tinder-dry country in Portugal, Spain, France and Croatia on Thursday, burning homes and threatening livelihoods, as much of Europe baked in a heatwave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40Cs in some parts. Nations across southern Europe - experiencing the second heatwave in as many months -...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Western Europe heatwave to peak in Spain

The heatwave sweeping across southwestern Europe is expected to peak Thursday in Spain, with blistering temperatures already fueling wildfires across the Iberian Peninsula and France. The warming phenomenon—the region's second this summer—is forecasted to last until the middle of the week, with southern Spain expected to experience some of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Motley Fool

Tens of Thousands Ask Italian PM to Stay on Amid Economic Turmoil

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS
BBC

Heatwave: Warnings of 'heat apocalypse' in France

Western France is facing a "heat apocalypse", experts have warned, as extreme temperatures continue to hit much of Europe. Temperatures could reach record levels in 15 regions of the southwest, with firefighters battling wildfires and thousands forced to evacuate. Blazes in Spain, Portugal and Greece have forced thousands more to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

