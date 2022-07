Border Patrol agents on horses facing families in the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021 didn’t use their reins to hit the migrants but did act in ways that were inappropriate and unprofessional, an internal report has found. The report released on Friday also said that the agents didn’t get the advice they required from agency leaders. Footage and photos from the time showed the agents swinging their reins towards the migrants and screaming at them. They were briefly attempting to stop the migrant families from bringing food to a camp where 15,000 people had congregated...

