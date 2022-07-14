ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, IA

Phil Kordick Obituary

By Frank Rizzo
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Mass of Christian Burial: Will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, north of Bridgewater. Full Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Willam Thompson American Legion Post No. 703. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Fontanelle is in charge of professional arrangements.

Open Visitation: Will be held at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Monday, June 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle.

Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the Phil Kordick Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Diana Kordick of Bridgewater; two daughters, Holly Hinz and husband Travis of Mt. Ayr and Traci Erickson and husband Richard of Cumberland; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Western Iowa Today

Mary Jane Spriggs

Mary Jane Spriggs, 86, of Greenfield passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Community Care Center in Stuart. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Richard Paske Sr. Obituary

Visitation for 92 year old Richard Paske Sr. of Audubon will be held Sunday July 17th from 4-7PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. A private family internment will be held at a later date. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Norma Anna Glissmann Obituary

Norma Anna (Sorensen) Glissmann was born on September 14, 1928, to Elmer and Adelia Hansen and passed on July 1, 2022. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. Norma married Earl Sorensen on February 21, 1947, and to this union 3 children were born: Rita, Kay...
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shirley Lee Phillips Obituary

Shirley Lee Phillips, the daughter of Norman Edward and Luella Norine (Blevins) Dreyer, was born April 10, 1938, in Oakland, IA. Shirley passed away, July 14, 2022, at Elmcrest Nursing Home in Harlan, IA, at the age of 84 years, 3 months, and 4 days. Shirley grew up in Oakland...
OAKLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board approves Meal Prices and other items

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board on Wednesday approved the 2022-2023 Adult and Student Meal Prices. Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said meal prices for adults will increase to $4.13 for lunches. Prices for students will stay the same as the were prior to COVID mitigation. Lunch prices for students at Washington...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Continues Today

(Audubon) The 2022 county fair season is underway, a chance for 4H Clubs members and FFA chapter members to exhibit their projects. Often the stigma is that 4-H and FFA are just for farm kids. KSOM on-air personality Frank Rizzo interviewed Abby VanAernam from the Audubon County Extension Office at...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Historic Shenandoah Building To Be Renovated After Sitting Unused For 24 Years

(Shenandoah, IA) — A historic building in downtown Shenandoah will be renovated after sitting unused for 24 years. The project is expected to cost a half-million dollars. The Johnson Brothers Building served as a livestock feed mill. It was built about 80 years ago and closed in 1998. Shenandoah officials had initially talked about demolition a decade ago, but now they support the idea of turning the building into retail and office space, as well as a storehouse and workshop for doors, windows, and other materials that are rescued from other properties. If all goes well, the work should be done in the fall of 2023.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Underway

(Audubon) The Audubon County Fair is underway. KSOM Morning personality Frank Rizzo broadcasting live from the fairgrounds interviewed Abby Brooks on Thursday morning. Brooks started showing at the fair at a very young age. In the pet Show Collin Hansen showed the Champion Cat, Alexander Foran showed the reserve, and...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Heat Advisory

(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Pottawattamie, Mills, Fremont, and Page counties. The advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today. Forecasters say heat index values could reach 105 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Springs woman arrested for OWI following an accident

(Page Co.) A College Springs woman was arrested for OWI 2nd Offense following an accident on Monday. The Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street in College Springs at 7:25 p.m. The investigation showed that 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman was the operator and only occupant of a 2013 Nissan. Witnesses said that Gladman was “passed out” with the vehicle running and her foot on the brake. Witnesses were unable to gain entry to the vehicle as the vehicle’s doors were locked while the vehicle was in gear. Witnesses tried to wake Gladman up and Gladman took her foot off the brake, causing the vehicle to move. The vehicle struck a stop sign and then came to rest in the back yard of a residence on Spruce Street after striking a trash container.
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at the intersection of N. Broadway Street and East Coolbaugh. According to Police, 18-year-old Gaven Shane McMillin of Red Oak, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Broadway, failed to obey a stop sign and struck a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer traveling eastbound on East Coolbaugh Street and driven by 18-year-old Delaney Linne Hall of Red Oak. No one suffered injuries in the crash.
Western Iowa Today

Tawnia Ganzer Joins Guthrie County State Bank Lending Team

(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie County State Bank announces the addition of Tawnia Ganzer to the agriculture lending team. According to the press release, Ganzer brings more than 20 years of lending experience to an employee-owned, independent bank with deep roots in the agricultural and business industries in Guthrie County and the surrounding region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Board of Supervisor’s Schedule another Closed Session Meeting

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors met in a closed session this morning to interview a candidate for the Auditors’ position. Supervisor Chairman Mark Peterson said when the board came out of the closed session; the plan didn’t have any action item posted. Hence, the Supervisors scheduled another meeting for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
