Phil Kordick Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial: Will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, north of Bridgewater. Full Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Willam Thompson American Legion Post No. 703. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Fontanelle is in charge of professional arrangements.

Open Visitation: Will be held at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Monday, June 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle.

Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the Phil Kordick Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Diana Kordick of Bridgewater; two daughters, Holly Hinz and husband Travis of Mt. Ayr and Traci Erickson and husband Richard of Cumberland; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends.